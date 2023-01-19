81-year-old woman hit by car in Seattle crosswalk, suspect arrested

Police arrested a driver suspected of hitting an 81-year-old woman crossing the street in Seattle’s First Hill neighborhood on Wednesday.

Officers were called to the intersection of Broadway and Marion around 2 p.m. Wednesday, where they found the victim suffering from a head injury.

Witness accounts say the woman was in the crosswalk, when the driver turned and hit her.

Seattle Fire Department arrived and provided aid, then took the victim to Harborview Medical Center in critical condition.

The suspect was still on scene, and a drug expert with Seattle Police was called in. They found the 38-year-old woman showed signs of drug impairment, so police booked her into King County Jail for vehicular assault.