80-year-old tenant accused of stabbing employee multiple times in Lynnwood

An 80-year-old man is in custody for reportedly stabbing a woman multiple times in Lynnwood Monday.

According to the Snohomish County Sheriff's Office, it happened late Monday morning in the 14300 block of Admiralty Way. The sheriff's office did not name the exact location of the attack, but maps show that Tamaron Ranch Apartments are located on the same block.

The 80-year-old suspect is a tenant at the apartments. The woman he reportedly stabbed multiple times is 61 and an employee where the tenant lives.

Another female stopped the attack by striking the man with a shovel, police said.

The 61-year-old stabbing victim was taken to Harborview Medical Center in Seattle. The 80-year-old suspect was taken to Providence Regional Medical Center in Everett. Their conditions are unknown.

Investigators haven't said what led to the stabbing.

