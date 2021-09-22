80-year-old man randomly attacked in Seattle

Seattle police are investigating a random attack that happened in broad day light and sent an 80-year-old man to the hospital.

The incident happened Saturday around 5 p.m. in front of some restaurants at the intersection of 10th avenue and East Miller Street

The victim, David Ratajik, was visiting family in Seattle from Chicago. His daughter-in-law, Arika Ratajik, says the family were on their way to dinner when he was attacked.

"We watched this man run down and do a football tackle on an 80-year-old veteran from behind so he couldn’t see what was happening," she said.

Arika Ratajik says she chased the attacker down the street until he hopped over a fence and ran into a wooded area.

"I feel angry. I feel kind of violated. I also feel angry that someone that I love, a family member, was victimized," she said.

David Ratajik went to the hospital after the incident. Arika says her father-in-law suffered a broken nose, broken finger, and a shoulder injury.

Thankfully, he is now out of the hospital and back home.

Unfortunately, Seattle has seen several random acts of violence throughout the city this year.

In February, a 41-year-old man sent two people to the hospital after attacking them in the international district.

In May, a man kicked a 67-year-old’s dog in Pioneer Square. The dog died.

In July, a suspect, who is still on the loose, attacked a man visiting Seattle from Los Angeles.

Ratajik says she does not feel safe any longer in the city.

"I blame the city of Seattle. I blame the city council and I blame the mayor," she said.

Q13 News reached out to the city council on Tuesday and Wednesday, and reached out to the mayor’s office on Wednesday for comment, but no one responded.

Seattle Police are investigating. They ask anyone with information to contact them.

