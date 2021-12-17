8-year-old girl killed in suspected DUI crash near Oakville

article

Troopers are investigating a deadly suspected DUI crash Thursday night in Grays Harbor County.

At about 8:30 p.m., authorities responded to a report of a serious crash on Highway 12 near Pearson Road, east of Oakville.

The crash involved a car and a semi-truck.

The Washington State Patrol said a car was traveling westbound when it crossed the center line and hit the truck.

Troopers said the car flipped and landed in a ditch.

The driver in the car, a 31-year-old woman, was injured and the passenger, an 8-year-old girl, died at Mary Bridge Hospital. The driver of truck, a 55-year-old man, was injured and taken to St. Petersi Hospital.

According to investigators, the driver was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence.

The roadway was closed overnight for troopers to investigate.

