8-year-old in Port Angeles hospitalized after taking LSD his mother had hidden in freezer

An 8-year-old in Port Angeles was airlifted to a Tacoma area hospital Monday afternoon after taking LSD that his mother had hidden in her freezer.

According to the Clallam County Sheriff's Office, the boy's mother told investigators she found her son in the living room "tripping" a few minutes after he said he was "feeling funny."

The mother checked her freezer and realized the LSD was missing. She called 911 and asked for paramedics.

When paramedics arrived, the boy was conscious but non-responsive when deputies tried to talk to him.

He was airlifted to a Tacoma area hospital so he could be monitored.

Deputies contacted Child Protective Services, but they didn't say whether the mother was arrested or whether she's facing potential criminal charges.

