8 stolen vehicles recovered, 3 suspects arrested in Parkland car theft bust

Eight stolen vehicles were recovered—and three suspects arrested—in Parkland on Tuesday as part of a law enforcement operation to crack down on car thefts.

The Puget Sound Auto Theft Task Force led a multi-agency operation to recover stolen vehicles in the Parkland area.

In all, the agencies recovered the following vehicles:

Nissan Rogue

Two Ford F-250s

Honda Accord

Toyota Camry

Mazda 6

Kia Sportage

Trailer

One of the Ford F-250s was reported stolen from Kent, but was located in Parkland at a home near 131st St E and A St S. Authorities say a 30-year-old man was inside the truck when officers found it, and was arrested for unlawful possession of a stolen vehicle.

A 32-year-old man was arrested also at this location, and was booked on two felony warrants for stolen vehicles.

The Honda Accord was found in an apartment complex near 112th St E and Fifth Ave E. According to authorities, a suspect was found inside the car and arrested, but had a severe medical issue requiring hospitalization, so they were not booked into jail.

Lastly, a stolen license plate was found on an unoccupied vehicle in Parkland, and a stolen trailer arrived at the vehicle identification number (VIN) check station at Washington State Patrol.

Recovered vehicles had been reported missing in Fife, Kent, Auburn, Seattle, Buckley, Puyallup and Parkland.

