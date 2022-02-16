8 Seattle traffic camera will automatically ticket drivers who illegally use bus lanes, block crosswalks

article

Starting next month, the Seattle Department of Transportation and Seattle Police Department will turn on eight new traffic cameras that will take photos of cars that are illegally driving in the bus lanes or blocking crosswalks and intersections.

The locations are in downtown Seattle, South Lake Union, Belltown, Pioneer Square and State Route 99.

Photo credit: SDOT

According to the city, the locations were picked based on their history of problematic and ongoing violations of drivers blocking the intersections or in the transit lanes.

The cameras will be activated in March and will be turned on gradually over several weeks. This will help test the system in each location and give the public time to adjust.

First-time violators who are caught will receive a warning letter in the mail and for any violations after the first will be mailed a $75 ticket.

According to the city, the locations have clear signs and pavement markings, with white lines indicating where the intersection "box" begins, and road markings indicating lanes which are restricted to buses only.

The city said the cameras will help improve public safety, reduce congestion, keep drivers moving and increase mobility for people with disabilities.

