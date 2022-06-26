8 injured in shooting outside Tacoma rave event

Eight people were injured in a shooting in Tacoma early Sunday morning.

According to authorities, several people called to report gunshots near 45th Street and S Tacoma Way around 12:15 a.m. Callers reported several cars speeding away.

Tacoma Police officers arrived to a large crowd of people and several shooting victims.

Eight victims were identified, and first responders started life-saving measures on all of them. They were then transported to the hospital for treatment, and authorities say they are in stable condition.

A preliminary investigation suggests an argument escalated into gunfire outside a rave event.

S Tacoma Way was closed between 52nd and 56th while crime scene technicians investigated.