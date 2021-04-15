77-year-old killed after falling 15 feet out of a tree in Seattle

article

A 77-year-old man has died after falling 15 feet from a tree in Seattle.

Seattle Fire Department said the man was in the tree between two buildings in the 600 block of W. Mercer Street.

He fell between the two buildings into a greenspace.

Medics tried to save his life but were unsuccessful.

It's unknown what caused him to fall or what he was doing in the tree.

Advertisement

This is a developing story.

Q13 News will have updates as they become available.

Stay connected with Q13 News on all platforms:

DOWNLOAD: Q13 News and Weather Apps

WATCH: Q13 News Live

SUBSCRIBE: Q13 FOX on YouTube

FOLLOW: Facebook | Twitter | Instagram