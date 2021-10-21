73-year-old Seattle man killed after being pinned between fence and trailer

A 73-year-old man was killed in a tragic accident Thursday afternoon when a fifth-wheel trailer pinned him against a fence at a home in Seattle.

According to the Seattle Police Department, a driver was trying to park a fifth-wheel trailer on his property on 36th Ave. S. in South Beacon Hill around 2:30 p.m.

Police said the driver realized that he struck a fence, but did not realize that a family member was pinned between the truck and the fence.

Medics were called to the scene and performed life-saving measures, but the 73-year-old man died at the scene.

Investigators said there was no sign of impairment. The investigation is ongoing.

