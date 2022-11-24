7,200 customers without power in Kent, crews investigate Thanksgiving outage

article

Crews with Puget Sound Energy (PSE) are working to restore power to more than 7,000 customers in Kent on Thanksgiving morning.

According to PSE's power outage map, about 7,200 people were left without power at around 11:30 a.m. The main areas impacted by the outage appear to be in the Star Lake and Woodmont Beach areas.

Crews are still investigating the cause of the power outage, but they believe that power will be fully restored by around 1:00 p.m. Thursday afternoon.

This is a developing story, check back for updates.