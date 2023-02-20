Expand / Collapse search
70-year-old Federal Way man arrested for allegedly shooting his wife

By FOX 13 News Staff
Published 
News
FOX 13 Seattle
FEDERAL WAY, Wash. - A 70-year-old man has been arrested for allegedly shooting his wife during a fight, according to police.

Officers responded to a home on 8th Ave. SW in Federal Way on Monday for reports of a shooting. 

When they arrived, they found a woman who had been shot and first responders immediately worked to save her life. 

The 58-year-old victim was taken to Harborview Medical Center in critical condition. 

The victim and suspect are married, police said. It appears that the shooting stemmed from an argument. 

The 70-year-old man was taken into custody. 

No one else was injured in the incident. 

The suspect has not yet been charged. 