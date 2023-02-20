70-year-old Federal Way man arrested for allegedly shooting his wife

article

A 70-year-old man has been arrested for allegedly shooting his wife during a fight, according to police.

Officers responded to a home on 8th Ave. SW in Federal Way on Monday for reports of a shooting.

When they arrived, they found a woman who had been shot and first responders immediately worked to save her life.

The 58-year-old victim was taken to Harborview Medical Center in critical condition.

The victim and suspect are married, police said. It appears that the shooting stemmed from an argument.

The 70-year-old man was taken into custody.

No one else was injured in the incident.

The suspect has not yet been charged.