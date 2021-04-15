7-year-old girl and her father die in Mukilteo area house fire

A 7-year-old girl and her father died early Thursday morning in a house fire near Mukilteo.

Leslie Hynes of South County Fire said it happened about 3 a.m. in the 2800 block of York Road. The home is located at the end of a long driveway.

The house was fully engulfed when firefighters arrived. Firefighters had to back out of the house after the roof collapsed.

After the fire was out, firefighters found two people inside: a 42-year-old man and his 7-year-old daughter.

It's unclear if they were in the same room.

Investigators haven't determined what caused the fire yet. They don't believe anyone else lived in the home.

