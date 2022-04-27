7 Washington public high schools rank among best in the U.S., report finds

Seven Washington schools ranked in the top 500 best public schools in the country, according to U.S. News & World Report.

There are nearly 24,000 secondary schools across the nation. The U.S. News Top 500 list represents roughly the top 2% of schools.

The top public school in Washington is Tesla STEM High School in Redmond, which secured the #12 spot in the national rankings. Their scorecard has them at a near-perfect score of 99.93, earning top marks for college readiness, enrollment and graduation rate.

According to the rankings, 100% of Tesla STEM students passed at least one AP exam, and the school has a 98% proficiency rate in math, 99% in reading, 95% in science and a graduation rate of more than 98%.

Other top Washington schools are as follows:

Tesla STEM High School (Redmond, #12)

International School ( Bellevue , #59)

Raisbeck Aviation High School ( Tukwila , #213)

Newport Senior High School (Bellevue, #253)

Bellevue High School (Bellevue, #291)

Mercer Island High School ( Mercer Island , #368)

Interlake Senior High School (Bellevue, #457)

Of the seven schools in the top 500 for the country, four of them are in the Bellevue School District, and all of them are located in King County.

You can find the full list of top 500 high schools in the U.S. here, as well as the rankings for all Washington high schools here.