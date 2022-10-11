7 Puyallup car dealerships offering free catalytic converter etchings to deter thieves

Seven car dealerships in Puyallup are offering a free event to engrave catalytic converters in an effort to curb the rash of thefts seen across Puget Sound and the country.

According to data provided by the National Insurance Crime Bureau, more than 50,000 catalytic converters were stolen in 2021.

Stolen catalytic converters are sold to parts dealers or resold on the streets for cash. The hope with the Puyallup program is to make the parts unsellable by engraving them with an identification number.

The event will be taking place on Saturday, Oct. 22.

The following dealerships are participating:

Bill Korum’s Puyallup Nissan

Kia of Puyallup

Toyota of Puyallup

Volkswagen of Puyallup

Subaru Puyallup

Chevrolet Buick GMC of Puyallup

Puyallup Mazda

Registration for the event is required, and space is limited. Registration opens on Oct. 12. You can register here.