7 people sickened in Washington from E.coli outbreak linked to packaged salads

article

Washington state is one of six states impacted by an E. coli outbreak that has been contributed to packaged salads.

The outbreak is likely linked to Simple Truth Organic Power Greens purchased at QFC and Fred Meyer stores in Washington state. Consumers with Simple Truth Organic Power Greens with best-by dates through Dec. 20, 2021, should discard them to prevent further illnesses.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), seven people have been sicked in the state of Washington, from King, Snohomish, Whatcom, Pierce, Thurston, Mason and Skagit Counties.

Two were hospitalized and one person developed a type of kidney failure called hemolytic uremic syndrome. No deaths have been reported.

However, the CDC says the true number of sick people in this outbreak is likely much higher than the number reported, and this outbreak may not be limited to the states with known illnesses. The CDC says this is because many people recover without medical care and are not tested for E. coli.

Most people infected with E. coli develop diarrhea (often bloody) and abdominal cramps, and most people recover within a week, according to the Department of Health.

Get breaking news alerts in the FREE FOX 13 Seattle app. Download for Apple iOS or Android.

Advertisement

Stay connected with FOX 13 News on all platforms:

DOWNLOAD: FOX 13 News and Weather Apps

WATCH: FOX 13 News Live

SUBSCRIBE: FOX 13 on YouTube

DAILY BRIEF: Sign Up For Our Newsletter

FOLLOW: Facebook | Twitter | Instagram