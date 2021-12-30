Expand / Collapse search
7 people sickened in Washington from E.coli outbreak linked to packaged salads

By FOX 13 News Staff
Published 
News
FOX 13 Seattle
article

WASHINGTON - Washington state is one of six states impacted by an E. coli outbreak that has been contributed to packaged salads. 

The outbreak is likely linked to Simple Truth Organic Power Greens purchased at QFC and Fred Meyer stores in Washington state. Consumers with Simple Truth Organic Power Greens with best-by dates through Dec. 20, 2021, should discard them to prevent further illnesses. 

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), seven people have been sicked in the state of Washington, from King, Snohomish, Whatcom, Pierce, Thurston, Mason and Skagit Counties. 

Two were hospitalized and one person developed a type of kidney failure called hemolytic uremic syndrome. No deaths have been reported.

However, the CDC says the true number of sick people in this outbreak is likely much higher than the number reported, and this outbreak may not be limited to the states with known illnesses. The CDC says this is because many people recover without medical care and are not tested for E. coli.

Most people infected with E. coli develop diarrhea (often bloody) and abdominal cramps, and most people recover within a week, according to the Department of Health. 

