7 people displaced after Marysville apartment fire

Seven people are without homes after a fire damaged an apartment building in Marysville early Saturday morning.

Crews responded to a fire call at an apartment building at 10th Street and Columbia Ave. around 1:30 a.m. Firefighters had to help an elderly man get out and all residents were safely evacuated.

No injuries were reported, but the fire damaged two apartments and six other units had smoke and water damage.

The Marysville Fire Department said the building did not have any fire sprinklers since it was constructed before current sprinkler requirements were enacted.

The Snohomish County Fire Marshal’s Office is investigating the cause of the fire.

This is the third fire Marysville FD has responded to in the span of two days.

On Feb. 16 at 5:30 a.m., a man was rushed to the hospital with second-degree burns and smoke inhalation after a house fire. Three people were displaced.

Also on Feb. 16, fire crews put out a kitchen fire that started when cooking was left unattended.

The fire department urges everyone to test their smoke alarms and make sure it's working. Replace those smoke alarms if it is over 10 years old. Also, make sure you have a fire escape plan that includes two ways out of every room.