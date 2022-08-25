7 men arrested in Grant County child sex sting

Seven men were arrested in Grant County over the period of several days as part of an operation to stop the sexual exploitation of children.

The recent "Operation Net Nanny" was the 19th operation spearheaded by Washington State Patrol's (WSP) Missing and Exploited Children Task Force (MECTF). Their primary mission during this operation is to proactively target those involved in child abuse and child exploitation via the internet.

The seven men were arrested for various alleged crimes, including second-degree attempted rape of a child, communication with a minor for immoral purposes and sexual exploitation of a minor.

The suspects range in age from 19 years old to 44 years old.

Each case will be reviewed by the Grant County Prosecuting Attorney's Office to determine what, if any, charges should be filed.

At least 13 law enforcement agencies at the local and federal levels helped in this investigation.

"These law enforcement agencies are sending a clear message that the exploitation and abuse of children will not be tolerated," Grant County Prosecutor Kevin McCrae stated. "This is a message we proudly support. Individuals who abuse and steal the innocence of children, in person or online, are some of the most heinous and despicable crimes we deal with. The Grant County Prosecutor’s Office will continue to support these operations to ensure the safety of children in our community."

Since the original operation in August 2015, MECTF has netted a total of 301 arrests and rescued more than 31 children across the state, WSP said.



Anyone with information of possible victims is asked to contact MECTF at mectf@wsp.wa.gov.

