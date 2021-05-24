69-year-old man found alive after 17 days missing in Oregon wilderness

article

A 69-year-old man was found with only minor injuries after spending 17 days lost in the Oregon wilderness.

According to the Douglas County Sheriff's Office, 69-year-old Harry Burleigh was reported missing the night of May 7 after failing to return home from a camping trip in the Toketee area. He was supposed to be home by May 6.

A day after he was reported missing, search and rescue crews found his vehicle at a trailhead leading to Twin Lakes.

Sunday afternoon, searchers found a manmade shelter, and Burleigh responded when they called out his name.

He was walking and complaining of minor pain but was otherwise stable. He was hoisted via helicopter and taken to an area hospital to be evaluated.

"This was the outcome we all have been looking for in this case. It is because of our determined Search and Rescue Teams and the partnerships we have with other SAR teams from around the state, that Mr. Burleigh has been re-united with his family this evening," Sgt. Brad O'Dell with the Douglas County Sheriff's Office said. "The Sheriff's Office wants to thank everyone who was involved in this mission."

Roughly a dozen search and rescue crews, including three from California, helped in the search for Burleigh.

Rescue crews say when hiking, be sure to pack of the 10 essentials for survival, which include:

Navigation (map, compass, GPS, personal locator beacon, etc)

Headlamp/flashlight

Sunglasses and sunscreen

First-aid supplies

Fire (the means to start and sustain a fire)

Knife

Shelter (tent, garbage sack, tarp, etc)

Extra clothing

Extra food

Extra water

