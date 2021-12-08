$60,000 reward offered in case of missing Tulalip woman

article

The Tulalip Police Department and the FBI are asking for the public's help in finding 40-year-old Mary Johnson, who was reported missing a year ago to date.

She was last seen walking on Fire Trail Road in Tulalip on Nov. 25, 2020. She arranged to meet a friend on Fire Trail for a ride to Arlington. She never arrived at her destination and has not been in contact with friends or family since.

Her husband then reported her missing on Dec. 9.

Johnson is 5’6" and weighs 115 pounds. She is an enrolled member of the Tulalip Tribes. She has black hair and brown eyes, a scar across her nose, and a birthmark on the back of her neck. She also has a sunburst tattoo on her upper right arm.

The FBI and Tulalip Tribes are offering $10,000 and $50,000 rewards for information leading to the arrest and conviction of those responsible for her disappearance.

If you have any information on the whereabouts of Mary Johnson, contact Tulalip Tribal Police at (360) 716-5918. Case #20-3063.

