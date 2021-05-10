$6,000 reward offered for information on unsolved 2020 murder of Seattle 18-year-old

Seattle Police homicide detectives are continuing to ask for your help to solve the murder of 18-year-old Conner Dassa-Holland.

There is a $6,000 cash reward offered for the tip that leads to an arrest. Conner was shot and killed in front of his family's Rainier Beach home one year ago tonight while parking their car on 51st Ave S.

His friends delivered this Cedar memorial to his family on Monday to provide a permanent place along the sidewalk in front of his house where people can leave flowers and light candles.

Conner's mom says their family spent the day at Renton Memorial Park where he is laid to rest.

"We need people to step up. Chief Diaz told us there’s 110 shootings so far in 2021, but there’s not 110 shooters and that’s something that stuck with me, because the people that are doing this are empowered and emboldened and keep doing it and who’s to say they’re not going to knock on your door next," said Alicia.

Surveillance video from a nearby home shows the suspect's vehicle speeding down the hill past another car before it turns left. "What we need is that vehicle and who was in that vehicle," said Ret. Sgt. Jim Fuda with Crime Stoppers of Puget Sound.

Seattle Police say they have followed up on every tip, every social media rumor and all of the physical evidence recovered, but nothing has identified the killer.

"They’re at a stalemate right now and look forward to that piece of information to either prove or disprove who might have done this to Conner," said Fuda.

If you know who shot and killed Conner, Crime Stoppers of Puget Sound and his family will pay you a $6,000 cash reward. You will remain anonymous. You can submit tips anonymously through the P3 Tips app on your cell phone, or call 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).

