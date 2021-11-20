$6,000 reward offered for info on Bellingham man murdered 12 years ago

article

Bellingham Police are asking for the public's help with the unsolved murder of Bryan Marriot, a man who was found shot to death 12 years ago today.

On November 20, 2009, at about 11:10 p.m., officers were called to a shooting near Ivy Street and North Forest Street. They arrived and found 43-year-old Bryan Marriot shot to death next to his car.

Witnesses told police they heard an argument leading up to the shooting, as well as a dark-colored passenger car driving away afterwards.

Authorities suggest this may have been a road rage incident, and the person who shot Marriot may have believed they needed to defend themselves. Detectives say they hope the passing of 12 years will help the person involved feel more willing to come forward and provide answers for Marriot's family.

Bellingham Police are offering $5,000 for information leading to an arrest in this incident, and Crime Stoppers of Puget Sound are offering $1,000.

Anyone with information on the case is urged to call Detective Dan Kelsh at (360) 778-8690 or contact our Tip Line at (360) 778-8611 or submit a tip online. If you wish to remain anonymous, you may also submit a tip to Crime Stoppers through the P3 Tips App or by calling 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).

