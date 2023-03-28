6-year-old Mariners fan practices running bases ahead of Opening Day

The Seattle Mariners are days away from their home opener and for one local fan, his wishes are already coming true.

The team and the Make-A-Wish Foundation planned a special day for a 6-year-old Coleman Tawresey at T-Mobile Park.

In 2019, Coleman was diagnosed with bilateral retinoblastoma, a rare eye cancer. If caught "too late" it could lead to the removal of eyes.

Tumors in Coleman's right eye were caught in time and his journey to save his eye and vision has been a three-year fight that involved three types of chemotherapy, laser therapy cryotherapy and radiation plaque therapy. Last summer, Coleman reached remission a third time.

"We're really just celebrating him and a wish come true, and really a beloved and longstanding relationship with the Seattle Mariners," said Katheryn Mueller, of Make-A-Wish Alaska and Washington.

The Mariners invited Coleman and his parents ahead of Thursday's game and Coleman got the chance to run the bases.

"For him to be able to run the base, we're trying to help him understand how big of an event this is, and something he should be proud of what he's gone through," said Coleman's dad Steve Tawresey.

"Pride, as well as relief for what we know he's gone through and endured, and just so happy to see him run," said Coleman's mother.

"The first wish as well, being around the Mariners, hanging out with Ty [France] most of the time, just hanging out with Julio [Rodriguez], taking batting practice," said Steve Tawresey. "And then you know really, being part of the team.

Coleman will run the bases again on Thursday at the Home Opener against the Cleveland Guardians.