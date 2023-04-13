6 teens linked to multi-county robbery, assault cases arrested

Six teens were arrested in Tacoma on Wednesday in connection with a string of armed robberies and assaults throughout Puget Sound.

According to Tacoma Police, three of the suspects were arrested during a traffic stop for a stolen vehicle and the three others were arrested during the execution of a search warrant at a home.

Police said the teens are linked to multiple armed robberies and assaults in the span of nine months throughout King, Pierce and Snohomish Counties.

"These crimes range from armed carjackings of community members to takeover robberies of smoke shops and convenience stores," Tacoma Police said in a press release.

The teens were arrested for the following instances in Tacoma:

July 26, 2022: Drive-by shooting near 3800 Pacific Avenue — A 19-year-old male arrested for first-degree assault and drive-by shooting.

March 25, 2023: Armed robbery near 4500 S. Steel Street — A 17-year-old and a 19-year-old were arrested for first-degree robbery. The 17-year-old has also been arrested for second-degree unlawful possession of a firearm.

April 12, 2023: Stolen vehicle reported near 5500 E. McKinley Avenue — An 18-year-old was arrested for possession of a stolen vehicle, and on felony warrants for first-degree assault, first-degree robbery, first-degree burglary, unlawful imprisonment and second-degree unlawful imprisonment.

April 12, 2023: Robbery and shooting near 9300 S. Steele Street — Two 16-year-olds were arrested for first-degree robbery and first-degree assault. In this instance, the teens are accused of entering a smoke shop and shooting the clerk in an attempted robbery.

The investigations are ongoing. Anyone with further information regarding these or other associated crimes are asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS or use the P3 Tips app.