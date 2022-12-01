6 suspects charged in North Sound drug trafficking operation

Image 1 of 4 ▼ (U.S. Attorney's Office)

Six suspects have been federally charged in connection to a Mexico-based drug trafficking operation in the North Sound.

According to the Whatcom County Sheriff's Office, a drug task force and the Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) were investigating the operation, which they say trafficked drugs in Whatcom, Skagit and Snohomish counties.

Agencies served nine federal search warrants in Whatcom and Snohomish County on Wednesday, where they arrested six suspects. Officers also seized 85,000 fentanyl pills, fentanyl powder, crystal meth, cocaine, heroin, $186,000 in cash, five cars and nine firearms.

Authorities say the drug trafficking group was mainly distributing fentanyl pills and fentanyl powder.

U.S. Attorney Nick Brown said the following suspects were charged:

27-year-old Enoc "Victor" Martinez Lopez of Marysville

41-year-old Adam Wisniewski of Bellingham

21-year-old Manuel Garcia Munoz of Marysville

39-year-old Casey Landis of Bellingham

37-year-old Jesse Witteveen of Maple Falls

43-year-old Corbin Saunders of Bellingham

"Drug trafficking organizations are spreading fentanyl pills throughout our district – from rural areas to urban centers," said Brown. "I commend the coordinated efforts in Whatcom and Skagit Counties to expeditiously interdict these potentially deadly drugs."

According to Brown, Martinez Lopez was the main supplier of drugs to his co-conspirators.

"The widespread availability of fentanyl throughout all parts of Whatcom County represents nothing less than a deadly scourge that has impacted too many individuals and families," said Whatcom County Sheriff Bill Elfo. "The Sheriff’s Office remains committed to using all tools at its disposal to disrupt the activities of those who manufacture, transport or are in any way involved in the distribution or sale of this drug. Towards that end, we will continue to collaborate and work in close concert with federal law enforcement, especially the DEA and HSI."

RELATED: Police clear up 'miscommunication' on whether Idaho students were 'targeted' in brutal killings

Get breaking news alerts in the FREE FOX 13 Seattle app. Download for Apple iOS or Android. And sign up for BREAKING NEWS emails delivered straight to your inbox.

The sheriff's office says the five suspects will face federal charges.