6 people shot in Kent near Metro bus stop

Six people were shot at a Metro bus stop in Kent on 232nd and Pacific Highway South.

Kent Police responded to the incident just 6 p.m. on Monday, where the six people were found shot.

Police provided first-aid for the vicitims before medics arrived. Five people were taken to Harborview Medical Center, the sixth person suffered minor injuries and did not need to be taken to a hospital, officials said.

Susan Gregg, spokesperson for Harborview Medical Center said five males were brought into the hospital with gunshot wounds. The victims ages range from 16 to 49-years old.

Gregg said two people are in critical condition and the other three are in serious condition.

Southbound lanes between Pacific Highway South and Kent Des Moines Road were also closed for some time after reports of a shooting in the area.

Police are investigating the incident as a shooting suspect has not been identified. The identity of the victims have not been released at this time. Kent Police also said three people have been detained and are being questioned about the incident.

Police are asking anyone that has any additional information to call authorities at their tipline at 253.856.5808.

This is an ongoing story. Please check back later for updates.