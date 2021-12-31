Expand / Collapse search
Winter Storm Warning
from SUN 4:00 PM PST until MON 4:00 PM PST, West Slopes North Cascades and Passes, West Slopes North Central Cascades and Passes, West Slopes South Central Cascades and Passes
8
Winter Storm Warning
from SUN 10:00 AM PST until MON 4:00 AM PST, Olympics
High Wind Watch
from SUN 10:00 AM PST until SUN 10:00 PM PST, South Washington Coast
Winter Storm Watch
from SUN 4:00 PM PST until MON 4:00 PM PST, East Slopes of the Washington Cascades
Wind Advisory
from SAT 10:00 PM PST until SUN 4:00 PM PST, Western Whatcom County, Western Skagit County, Admiralty Inlet Area, North Coast, Central Coast
Special Weather Statement
until SAT 4:00 PM PST, Willapa Hills, South Washington Coast, Lower Columbia and I - 5 Corridor in Cowlitz County, East Slopes of the Washington Cascades
Coastal Flood Advisory
from SUN 10:00 AM PST until SUN 2:00 PM PST, South Washington Coast
Special Weather Statement
until SUN 4:00 AM PST, Wenatchee Area

6 people hurt after shooting outside a South LA grocery store

By KJ Hiramoto
Published 
California
FOX 11

6 people hurt after shooting outside a South LA grocery store

A shooting outside a South Los Angeles grocery store left several people hurt.

LOS ANGELES - A shooting outside a South Los Angeles grocery store left several people hurt.

The Los Angeles Police Department responded to a call from the Superior Grocers in the 10200 block of South Avalon Boulevard. According to LAPD, two suspects fired shots outside the store and into the store.

snapshot - 2021-12-31T170218.799

The chaotic incident left a total of six people hurt. Among the six total, two are in critical condition, two others are seriously hurt and the fifth and sixth patient turned down transport, according to the Los Angeles Fire Department.

The shooting is under investigation.

As of Friday evening, no arrests have been announced.

Get your top stories delivered daily! Sign up for FOX 11’s Fast 5 newsletter. And, get breaking news alerts in the FOX 11 News app. Download for iOS or Android.

Tune in to FOX 11 Los Angeles for the latest Southern California news.