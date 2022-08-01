6 heat-related deaths reported in King County

At least six people have died in King County from what the medical examiner's office is contributing to the heatwave.

Seattle set records on Sunday for having the most consecutive days of temperatures in the 90s. Temperatures hit around 95 for several days in a row.

As a result, the King County Medical Examiner's Office has attributed six deaths to the heat wave-- three of which were reported drownings and the other three were hyperthermia. Hyperthermia occurs when the body’s heat-regulating mechanisms don't work effectively, which can cause confusion, nausea or vomiting, and rapid breathing. If your body temperature gets over 103 degrees, hyperthermia is life-threatening.

KCMEO collected data from July 26 to July 31. The six deaths are the most recent data available, and more could be confirmed in the coming days.

"Because heat-related deaths might not occur, be found, or confirmed immediately after heat exposure, additional deaths from this period may be identified later," KCMEO said.

In Oregon, authorities are investigating four additional deaths potentially linked to last week’s scorching heat wave, bringing the total number of suspected hyperthermia deaths to 14.

The Oregon State Medical Examiner’s Office said Monday the designation of heat-related death is preliminary and requires further investigation.

About 800 people died in Oregon, Washington, and British Columbia during last year's heat wave, which hit in late June and early July of 2021. Temperatures were in triple digits for several days.

The Associated Press contributed to this story.