Fire damages 6 businesses overnight in White Center

By Q13 News Staff
Published 
Updated 45 mins ago
White Center
6 businesses damaged by fire in White Center, Washington

WHITE CENTER, Wash. - A two-alarm fire damaged at least six businesses early Monday morning in White Center.

Firefighters were called before 2:00 a.m. to 16th Ave SW ans SW Roxbury St.

Crews said it was a difficult fire to fight and went into a defensive attack, pouring water on the businesses from the outside.

Officials said nobody was hurt in the fire.

Investigators are still working to determine the cause.

