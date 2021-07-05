Fire damages 6 businesses overnight in White Center
WHITE CENTER, Wash. - A two-alarm fire damaged at least six businesses early Monday morning in White Center.
Firefighters were called before 2:00 a.m. to 16th Ave SW ans SW Roxbury St.
Crews said it was a difficult fire to fight and went into a defensive attack, pouring water on the businesses from the outside.
Officials said nobody was hurt in the fire.
Investigators are still working to determine the cause.
