Fire damages 6 businesses overnight in White Center

A two-alarm fire damaged at least six businesses early Monday morning in White Center.

Firefighters were called before 2:00 a.m. to 16th Ave SW ans SW Roxbury St.

Crews said it was a difficult fire to fight and went into a defensive attack, pouring water on the businesses from the outside.

Officials said nobody was hurt in the fire.

Investigators are still working to determine the cause.

WATCH LIVE: Q13 News

Stay connected with Q13 News on all platforms:

Advertisement

DOWNLOAD: Q13 News and Weather Apps

WATCH: Q13 News Live

SUBSCRIBE: Q13 FOX on YouTube

DAILY BRIEF: Sign Up For Our Newsletter

FOLLOW: Facebook | Twitter | Instagram