$5,000 reward offered for ID of suspects who threw flare into lawmaker's office, robbed antique shop

A $5,000 reward is being offered for the identification and subsequent arrest of two suspects who were seen on camera lighting a flare before tossing it into the office of a Republican state lawmaker.

The incident occurred on June 13 just after 4 a.m. No one was in the office at the time.

Police say the flare may have been a diversion for an antique shop burglary that happened shortly after by the same suspects.

Police were able to recover DNA samples because one of the suspects cut himself while breaking into a jewelry case at the antique store, according to a police report.

The value of the stolen merchandise is estimated at more than $5,000 and the cost to replace a skylight at more than $2,000, The Olympian reported.

According to the Thurston County Sheriff's Office:

One suspect appears to be light-skinned, with black-shaved hair, and is of average height and build. He was wearing two-toned brown/black duck boots with white on the back of the heels, blue jeans and a black rain jacket pulled up to his nose.

The second male suspect is of average height and build with an "obvious large midsection." He was wearing white and black tennis shoes, white or light compression tights to his mid-calves, white athletic shorts, a gray hoodie and a gray or light bucket hat. His hoodie was pulled up over his nose as well.

The owner of Hometown Property Management, where the lawmaker's office is located, is offering a $5,000 reward for the identification of the suspects that leads to their arrest and prosecution.

If you are able to identify any suspect or have more information about the case, contact Det. Lt. Dan Smith at dsmith@ci.olympia.wa.us.