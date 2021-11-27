Expand / Collapse search
River Flood Warning
until MON 9:02 PM PST, Skagit County
12
River Flood Warning
until MON 8:44 PM PST, Mason County
River Flood Warning
from SUN 6:40 PM PST until TUE 4:24 PM PST, Skagit County
River Flood Warning
until MON 1:04 AM PST, Clallam County
River Flood Warning
from SUN 1:21 PM PST until TUE 11:41 AM PST, Whatcom County
River Flood Warning
until MON 2:18 AM PST, Whatcom County
River Flood Warning
until MON 11:25 AM PST, Whatcom County
Flood Warning
from SUN 2:51 PM PST until MON 10:00 AM PST, Whatcom County
Flood Advisory
until SUN 4:15 PM PST, Clallam County, Grays Harbor County, Jefferson County, San Juan County, Skagit County, Whatcom County
Flood Watch
until MON 10:00 AM PST, King County, Skagit County, Snohomish County, Whatcom County
Flood Watch
until MON 10:00 PM PST, Chelan County, Okanogan County
Special Weather Statement
until MON 5:00 AM PST, Seattle and vicinity, Western Whatcom County, Western Skagit County, Everett and vicinity, West Slopes North Cascades and Passes, West Slopes North Central Cascades and Passes, East Puget Sound Lowlands, Bellevue and Vicinity, Seattle and vicinity, Bremerton and vicinity, Tacoma Area, Hood Canal Area, Olympics, Admiralty Inlet Area, Lower Chehalis Valley Area, Eastern Strait of Juan de Fuca, Western Strait of Juan De Fuca, North Coast, Central Coast, West Slopes South Central Cascades and Passes, Southwest Interior

5-year-old shot and killed by 3-year-old with unsecured gun, police say

By FOX 5 Atlanta Digital Team
Published 
Updated November 28, 2021 5:04AM
FOX 5 Atlanta

Vigil for 5-year-old girl shot on Thanksgiving

A community is remembering a 5-year-old shot and killed on Thanksgiving night. Neighbors gathered on Saturday night.

SOUTH FULTON, Ga. - Police in South Fulton said a 5-year-old girl died on Thanksgiving after a three-year-old boy shot and killed her inside an apartment. 

The Fulton County Medical Examiner identified the child as Khalis Eberhart. Police said the three-year-old got their hands on an unsecured gun. 

Officers went to 4555 Washington Road at approximately 7 p.m. on Thursday.

GET BREAKING NEWS EMAIL ALERTS FROM FOX 5

Police found the 5-year-old victim with one gunshot wound to the chest. The child was rushed to the hospital and did not survive. 

SHOOTING.jpg

Police in South Fulton said a 5-year-old died on Thanksgiving after a three-year-old boy shot and killed them inside an apartment.

Police said there was an adult in the residence at the time. Police have not said if anyone is charged in the shooting. 

WATCH: FOX 5 NEWS LIVE COVERAGE

_____

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 5 ATLANTA APP