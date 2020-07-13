5 people shot in Kent near Pacific Highway South

Five people are in the hospital Monday evening after a shooting in Kent that happened near the 23600 block of the Kent Des Moines Road.

Susan Gregg, spokesperson for Harborview Medical Center said five males were brought into the hospital with gunshot wounds. The victims ages range from 16 to 49-years old.

Gregg said two people are in critical condition and the other three are in serious condition.

Kent Police responded to the incident and are investigating.

Southbound lanes between Pacific Highway South and Kent Des Moines Road are closed after reports of a shooting in the area.

The shooting suspect or identify of the victims have not been identified at this time.

This is an ongoing story. Please check back later for updates.