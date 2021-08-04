5 people rescued from Bellevue apartment fire

Firefighters rescued five people from an early morning fire in Bellevue. Three of them were taken to the hospital.

Firefighters were called around 3:00 a.m. to an apartment building in the 14700 block of NE 36th St.

When they arrived, flames were shooting out of the roof of the building.

Crews went into a third-story apartment to rescue five people who were still inside.

One person was seriously hurt and two others suffered minor injuries.

All 12 units in that building were forced out of their homes due to smoke and water damage. The Red Cross as at the scene working to help the families impacted.

It was not immediately known what caused the fire.

