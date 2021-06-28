5 people hospitalized with minor injuries after car crashes into Lynnwood building

Five people were sent to the hospital after a vehicle crashed into a building in Lynnwood, according to police.

Crews responded to the crash at a building in the 3900 block of 196th SW, across from the Lynnwood Convention Center, around 3 p.m.

Lynnwood Police said the crash appears to be accidental this time.

No word if the driver suffered a heat-related illness.

All five people sent to the hospital had minor injuries.

Police are continuing to investigate the incident.

This is a developing story.

