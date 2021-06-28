5 people hospitalized with minor injuries after car crashes into Lynnwood building
LYNNWOOD, Wash. - Five people were sent to the hospital after a vehicle crashed into a building in Lynnwood, according to police.
Crews responded to the crash at a building in the 3900 block of 196th SW, across from the Lynnwood Convention Center, around 3 p.m.
Lynnwood Police said the crash appears to be accidental this time.
No word if the driver suffered a heat-related illness.
All five people sent to the hospital had minor injuries.
Police are continuing to investigate the incident.
This is a developing story.
Q13 News will have updates as they become available.
