5 people hospitalized with minor injuries after car crashes into Lynnwood building

By Q13 News Staff
Published 
News
Q13 FOX

5 injured after car crashes into building

Police say the car accidentally crashed through the building. Those transported to the hospital had minor injuries.

LYNNWOOD, Wash. - Five people were sent to the hospital after a vehicle crashed into a building in Lynnwood, according to police. 

Crews responded to the crash at a building in the 3900 block of 196th SW, across from the Lynnwood Convention Center, around 3 p.m.

Lynnwood Police said the crash appears to be accidental this time. 

No word if the driver suffered a heat-related illness. 

All five people sent to the hospital had minor injuries. 

Police are continuing to investigate the incident.

This is a developing story.

Q13 News will have updates as they become available. 

