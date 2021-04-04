5 people hospitalized when car crashes into Kent apartment building

At least five people were sent to the hospital after a car crashed into a Kent apartment building early Sunday morning.

According to Puget Sound Fire, the car crashed into an apartment building off of 259 Street, going through what appears to be the second floor.

Puget Sound Fire said all those injured were sent to area hospitals, with two people in critical condition.

The crash happened around 2 a.m.

It's unknown what led up to the crash. Kent Police have not yet said if the driver will face any charges.

Kent Police are continuing to investigate.

This is a developing story.

Q13 News will have updates as they become available.

