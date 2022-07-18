5 injured in Mount Vernon Walmart shooting

A shooting inside a Walmart in Mount Vernon has left five people injured Sunday night, police said.

Before 10 p.m., officers responded to a "weapon offense" at the Walmart at 2301 Freeway. According to police, the people who reported the incident said shots were fired inside the store.

Police said a group of men arrived went inside the store, had an altercation with another group of men and shots were fired.

Five people were taken to Skagit Valley Hospital to be treated for the injuries.

Police said a 72-year-old customer, a 24-year-old employee and three 19-year-old men were inured. As of Monday morning, their conditions are not known.

Investigators believe what led up to the shooting were between the two groups, and there was no indication that the group went into the store intending an active threat situation.

The investigation remains ongoing.

Anyone who saw the incident or has information are asked to call the 24-hour dispatch information number (360) 428-3211 or during business hours call the Mount Vernon Police Department at (360) 336-6271.