5 injured following Lake Washington boat crash, fire officials say

At least five people were injured and several others shaken up after a boat collision on Lake Washington late Saturday evening.

Seattle Fire Department was called to reports of a crash with several people injured before 9:30 p.m. Crews dispatched to Madrona Beach and spotted one of the boats. The other was unaccounted for.

From the first boat, fire crews got six people onto land, and all of them are in stable condition.

Seattle Police Harbor Patrol was called in to find the other boat.

The Fire Department announced in a later update that five women were transported to the hospital, and two men who were also aboard did not need treatment.