5 hurt in Kent apartment fire

Five people were hurt in an apartment fire early Monday morning in Kent.

The two-alarm fire happened in the 24000 block of 64th Avenue South at about 1 a.m.

When firefighters arrived, they extinguished the fire in less than an hour.

Fire officials told FOX 13 News at the scene that five people were treated for minor injuries and two of them were taken to the hospital.

Get breaking news alerts in the FREE FOX 13 Seattle app. Download for Apple iOS or Android. And sign up for BREAKING NEWS emails delivered straight to your inbox.

No firefighters were injured.

The cause of the fire is unknown and under investigation.



