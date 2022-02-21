5 children injured, driver killed in Eastern Washington car crash

Five children were injured and a driver was killed after the pickup truck they were in went off-road and crashed.

According to Washington State Patrol (WSP), a driver lost control on compact snow on Eastbound SR 2 in Davenport, Lincoln County. The truck rotated off the roadway, went into a field and rolled over, according to WSP.

The 21-year-old driver was not wearing a seatbelt.

Four of the children were also not wearing seatbelts, according to WSP. One child is 10 years old and the rest are 11 years old.

WSP did not specify the severity of all their injuries.

The official cause of the crash is still under investigation. WSP said there were no drugs or alcohol impairment involved.

