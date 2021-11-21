5-car rollover crash on SR 20 at Deception Pass

article

A five-vehicle rollover crash blocked SR 20 at Deception Pass on Sunday.

Washington State Patrol says five vehicles crashed and rolled, blocking all lanes of State Route 20.

Tow trucks were called to the scene.

The road reopened before 6:00 p.m., according to transportation officials.

Stay connected with FOX 13 News on all platforms:

DOWNLOAD: FOX 13 News and Weather Apps

WATCH: FOX 13 News Live

SUBSCRIBE: FOX 13 on YouTube

DAILY BRIEF: Sign Up For Our Newsletter

FOLLOW: Facebook | Twitter | Instagram

Watch FOX 13 Seattle for the latest news: