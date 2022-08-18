5 agencies create task force to target violent, gun-related crimes in Snohomish County

Multiple agencies have joined together to create a task force in response to the increase in crimes that are violent and gun-related in Snohomish County.

The Everett Police Department announced on Thursday that its agency, along with the Lynnwood Police Department, Snohomish County Sheriff’s Office, Snohomish County Prosecutor's Office and the Federal Bureau of Investigation to launch the Regional Violent Crime Reduction Unit.

Police said the five agencies are dedicating resources and collaborating on efforts to reduce violent crime in Everett, Lynnwood and the south county area.

"We have seen a steady increase in violent crime and crimes involving guns in our community and the individuals responsible do not recognize jurisdictional boundaries," said Everett police chief Dan Templeman. "By partnering with other affected communities, we are able to increase our effectiveness throughout the region and improve safety for all our residents."

In a news release, the officials said officers will address and investigate crimes, while the prosecutor’s office will ensure the crimes are investigated thoroughly to hold offenders accountable. The partnership with the FBI will allow the unit to have an intervention component, which will identify individuals, often children, who are being exploited by criminal groups to participate in criminal activity and provide them with resources and alternatives to address violent crime behaviors.

"It’s difficult to conceive of more appalling acts than when adults manipulate children," said Kelly Smith, Assistant Special Agent in Charge of the FBI’s Seattle Field Office. "Our goal in support of this multidisciplinary team, is to offer help to at-risk youth who are being exploited by people with ties to violent crime in the north sound region."



