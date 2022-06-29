Fourth of July travel: Best days, times to hit the roads in Washington state

An increased amount of travelers are expected to hit the roads this holiday weekend, and the Washington State Department of Transportation released its charts for the best and worst times to be on state highways.

With the Fourth of July weekend, transportation officials said several miles of I-5, Highway 2 and I-90 could see higherand lengthy delays. Wait times at ferry docks are also expected to be longer during the holiday weekend.

Below are WSDOT’s travel charts for Thursday, June 30 through Tuesday, July 5.

Northbound I-5: Lacey to Tacoma

Image 1 of 6 ▼ June 30: Northbound I-5 from Lacey to Tacoma (Washington State Department of Transportation)

Southbound I-5: Tacoma to Lacey

Image 1 of 6 ▼ June 30: Southbound I-5 from Tacoma to Lacey (Washington State Department of Transportation)

Eastbound US-2: Skykomish to Stevens Pass

Image 1 of 6 ▼ July 30: Eastbound US 2 from Skykomish to Stevens Pass (Washington State Department of Transportation)

Westbound US-2: Stevens Pass to Skykomish

Image 1 of 6 ▼ June 30: Westbound US 2 from Stevens Pass to Skykomish ( Washington State Department of Transportation)

Eastbound I-90: North Bend to Cle Elum

Image 1 of 6 ▼ June 30: Eastbound I-90 from North Bend to Cle Elum ( Washington State Department of Transportation Washington State Department of Transportation)

Westbound I-90: Cle Elum to North Bend

Image 1 of 6 ▼ June 30: Westbound I-90 from Cle Elum to North Bend (Washington State Department of Transportation)



