4th juvenile Echo Glen escapee taken into custody in Kent

A fourth teen who escaped from Echo Glen Children's Center in late January has been taken into custody on Monday, according to the King County Sheriff's Office.

On Jan. 26, Washington authorities said five boys assaulted multiple staff members at Echo Glen Children's Center in Snoqualmie, stole a car and escaped from the juvenile detention center.

According to the King County Sheriff's Office, the five juveniles aged 14-17, were being held for crimes ranging from first-degree murder to possession of a firearm to possession of stolen property.

On Monday, a 15-year-old was taken into custody in Kent.

Shortly after their escape, three teens were caught and taken back into custody-- two were found in south King County and the other was in Kirkland.

Only one teen remains on the loose.

Also on Monday, the Kent Police Department found the stolen vehicle the teens used to escape.

Charges were filed against four of the teens on Monday, and charges are likely coming for the final teen. A judge found probable cause for charges including escape, kidnapping, robbery, theft of a motor vehicle and unlawful imprisonment.

