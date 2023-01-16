'40 years of continuing Dr. King's mission': Annual Seattle march honors Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.

Hundreds are expected to gather Monday in Seattle to celebrate and honor civil rights leader Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. rally and march.

This year's theme is "40 Years of celebrating Dr. King's Mission," as 2023 marks the 40th year of the Martin Luther King Seattle event.

The Seattle Martin Luther King Jr. Organizing Coalition held several events over the weekend, which included a youth event, workshops and job fair, leading up to Monday's events.

Seattle's annual celebration aims to inspire this and future generations to live up to Dr. King's dream of achieving the beloved community, organizers said.

RELATED: Here's what is open and closed on MLK Day 2023

Monday's rally and march will be at Garfield High School.

This year, we are coming together on the anniversary of Reverend Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. 's birthday, honoring the past and the countless champions who came before, stood alongside, and have continued after King was taken from us, fighting for both our present and our future because "an injustice anywhere is a threat to justice everywhere," organizers said.

For more information on the march and rally, click here.