40 people displaced by fire at Skyway apartment complex

Dozens of King County residents were displaced by an early-morning fire in the Skyway area.

According to the Puget Sound Regional Fire Authority, the fire started in an attic in a 24-unit apartment building on South 123rd Street. A portion of the roof collapsed, causing extensive water and smoke damage throughout the complex.

It's unclear how many residents had to evacuate, but about 40 of them are displaced after the fire.

There was a bus on scene for the displaced residents to stay warm while crews worked to extinguish the fire.

GET THE Q13 NEWS APP FOR BREAKING NEWS ALERTS

The Red Cross is on scene assisting, though most people said they would stay with friends or family.

Advertisement

One minor injury was reported.