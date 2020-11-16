4-year-old girl shot in Tacoma
TACOMA, Wash. - A 4-year-old girl was taken to a hospital Sunday after being shot in her home.
Tacoma Police spokeswoman Wendy Haddow said it happened about 8 p.m. Sunday at a home in the 8800 block of South Sheridan Avenue.
The people in the house called 911 to report that shots fired from outside entered the home and struck a young child. She was taken to the hospital with non life-threatening injuries, Haddow said.
Detectives have not yet released suspect descriptions or a motive.
Anyone with information is asked to call Tacoma Police.