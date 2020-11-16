Expand / Collapse search

4-year-old girl shot in Tacoma

By Q13 News Staff
Tacoma
The 4-year-old was injured in Tacoma's Hilltop neighborhood after shots were fired outside a home. Officials say the child is expected to recover.

TACOMA, Wash. - A 4-year-old girl was taken to a hospital Sunday after being shot in her home. 

Tacoma Police spokeswoman Wendy Haddow said it happened about 8 p.m. Sunday at a home in the 8800 block of South Sheridan Avenue. 

The people in the house called 911 to report that shots fired from outside entered the home and struck a young child. She was taken to the hospital with non life-threatening injuries, Haddow said. 

Detectives have not yet released suspect descriptions or a motive.

Anyone with information is asked to call Tacoma Police. 