4-year-old dies after falling out of kayak in Skykomish River

By Q13 News Staff
Published 
King County
Child missing on Skykomish River

Search and rescue crews are looking for a 4-year-old

SKYKOMISH, Wash. - A 4-year-old child has died after falling out of a kayak on the Skykomish River on Monday night. 

Snohomish and King County rescue crews responded to the river around 6:30 p.m. for reports of a child in the water.

The child was wearing a life jacket, deputies said. 

The child, who has not been identified, was found a few miles down river, the King County Sheriff's Office told Q13 News on Monday.

"KCSO and @SnoCoSheriff share our deepest sympathies with all touched by this event. Please keep his family, and all who responded, in your thoughts and prayers," the agency Tweeted. 

This is a developing story.

