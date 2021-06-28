4-year-old dies after falling out of kayak in Skykomish River

A 4-year-old child has died after falling out of a kayak on the Skykomish River on Monday night.

Snohomish and King County rescue crews responded to the river around 6:30 p.m. for reports of a child in the water.

The child was wearing a life jacket, deputies said.

The child, who has not been identified, was found a few miles down river, the King County Sheriff's Office told Q13 News on Monday.

"KCSO and @SnoCoSheriff share our deepest sympathies with all touched by this event. Please keep his family, and all who responded, in your thoughts and prayers," the agency Tweeted.

This is a developing story.

Q13 News will have updates as they become available.

Stay connected with Q13 News on all platforms:

Advertisement

DOWNLOAD: Q13 News and Weather Apps

WATCH: Q13 News Live

SUBSCRIBE: Q13 FOX on YouTube

FOLLOW: Facebook | Twitter | Instagram