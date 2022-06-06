4 teens arrested for firing shots near and into Tacoma homes

Four teens have been arrested for allegedly shooting at a vehicle in Tacoma, and some of their bullets went through occupied homes nearby, police said.

On June 5 around 7:40 p.m., South Sound 911 received multiple calls regarding shots being heard in the 1600 block of S. 47th St.

Investigators learned that a 13-year-old, two 15-year-olds and a 17-year-old, were firing at a vehicle that was leaving the area. They were also seen running between homes in the area.

One resident said rounds had come through their living room wall, a few feet from where they had been sitting. Another person reported that a bullet shattered their window and lodged itself in a piece of furniture. A third person reported bullets that went through their fence.

All four suspects were arrested when police and a K9 found them hiding in a yard near the scene of the shooting.

The teens were booked for first-degree assault. They may appear in court as early as tomorrow.

