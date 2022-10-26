4 teens arrested after driving stolen car, shooting at another driver in Renton

Police arrested four teenagers accused of driving a stolen car, and shooting at a car that was following them on Tuesday.

According to the Renton Police Department (RPD), officers responded near the corner of Logan Ave. N and N Southport Dr. at around 12:30 p.m. Upon arrival, officers discovered that the teenagers had crashed into another uninvolved car, and took off running.

Police managed to chase down the teenagers and bring all four of them into custody. Authorities say one of the teenagers was injured in the incident.

The RPD says the shooting happened shortly after some sort of argument. It is unknown if the driver who followed the suspects was injured.

The car the teenage suspects were driving was a Kia Soul, recently stolen out of Kent. Authorities say the car was started using a USB, which is a common method thieves use to steal Kia’s and Hyundai’s in recent years.

According to the RPD, the investigation is ongoing and details could change.

This is a developing story.