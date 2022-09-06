4 suspected, 3 arrested in illegal steroid distribution scheme based out of Kirkland

Image 1 of 3 ▼ (Kirkland Police Department)

Kirkland Police are investigating a suspected steroid smuggling operation based out of a home in Kirkland’s Kingsgate neighborhood.

Police say undercover officers and the U.S. Postal Inspector Service (USPIS) launched an investigation in July when they suspected a drug distribution operation through the mail. Investigators surveilled the suspect, where they established a pattern of criminal activity.

In mid-August, Kirkland Police say they intercepted packages planned for delivery to 90 address across the U.S.

Authorities seized packages of anabolic steroids in pill, powder and liquid form.

Police and USPIS then served a search warrant at the suspect’s home on Aug. 25, where they say they discovered a sophisticated, illegal drug distribution operation. Officers recovered large amounts of steroids, packaging, distribution lists, chemicals and other accessories.

RELATED: Police arrest man wielding a rifle, sword after 80-minute standoff in Kirkland

Get breaking news alerts in the FREE FOX 13 Seattle app. Download for Apple iOS or Android. And sign up for BREAKING NEWS emails delivered straight to your inbox.

Police also seized cash, vehicles and "high-end valuables."

According to police, four suspects have been identified already and three have been arrested.